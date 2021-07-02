Watch
Interactive Fun at the Comedy Center

Posted at 3:15 PM, Jul 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-02 15:15:38-04

Emily takes a turn on the interactive green wall at the Comedy Center. In this activity she tries to mirror Lucille Ball's movements in the iconic chocolate factory scene on I Love Lucy.
For more information on the Comedy Center, please visit
comedycenter.org.

