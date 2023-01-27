Increasing your home's value with smart technology

Smart home technology is helping homeowners do more than just turn the lights on and off, 89% of U.S. homeowners say it would be a major selling point if they were buying a new home. This information was revealed in a survey by Lennox Industries. And the number one reason it’s appealing? The savings on utility bills after switching to a smart thermostat setup.



There are also health benefits that accompany smart technology. According to the American Lung Association’s 2022 “State of the Air” report, despite decades of progress on cleaning up sources of air pollution, more than 137 million Americans are living in places with unhealthy levels of air pollution. Indoor air quality is important. That may be why 70% of homeowners are interested in smart home devices that can make the air we breathe at home cleaner by automatically triggering air cleaning when indoor air contaminants are high.

