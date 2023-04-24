Incorporating more plant-based foods into our diets

Registered dietician Kelly Springer talked with Emily about how we can incorporate more plant-based foods into our diet. She shares some new products that you are sure to enjoy.

The first is from Wilde and they are chips that have ten grams of protein per serving. Kelly tell s us they are crafted from all real ingredients, chicken breast, egg whites and bone broth. She says the crunch from these chips are just like your favorite potato chip.

The second product is from the Hercules Food Co. It is a burger made with insect protein powder and Kelly says it tastes like a burger.

For more information visit http://kellyschoice.org