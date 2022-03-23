Imagine Staffing - Getting the job done

Last week the government reported that employers added 678,000 jobs in February. That’s the largest monthly total since July.

Many employers are having a hard time filling jobs. One local company that’s literally helping get that job done is Imagine Staffing.

Why is Imagine Staffing the place to go if you are in the market for a job? Pete Smykowski, director of service delivery says I think the natural association with the word staffing is that we help people get jobs and that is absolutely at the core of what e do but we brand ourselves as a workforce solutions partner which essentially encompasses all employment resources. He says we are a one-stop shop for the businesses and the job seekers we partner with in the communities we serve for Buffalo, Western New York and beyond; we do have a national footprint. The focus, he says is always on improving and streamlining and optimizing the hiring process for the companies and the people we work with on both sides.

Tammy Hink, director of revenue says we are a specialized firm and have been around for over a decade. She says, what I really like is that we put our candidates and our clients first, we’re a people organization through and through and that matters when you are positively affecting not only a brand, but somebody’s livelihood.

Tammy was at a conference where they were talking about the great resignation and brought it up as it should be looked at as the great retention. She says it was a interesting way because if companies don’t have people engagement experience, retention at the forefront at the executive table, they aren’t going to come out of this at the other end. So when a company is trying to figure out and get the right way to handle not being able to fill orders or positions, you have to think about yourselves internally, like we do every single day, what do we do to retain top talent, what do we do to become an employer of choice, what do we do to tell our story because if you aren’t passionate about where you are, you shouldn’t be where you are at.

Pete says I think middle-man is a dirty word and it gets a black eye but I think making that connection is imperative, it’s critical. He says the organizations don’t have the time or the resources to look for the talent, to find the talent to secure the talent and the people quite frankly are too busy to do that on their own sometimes too.

Imagine Staffing is a national firm, headquartered in Buffalo. Tammy says we are able to sit down and really know a client and that’s actually the first step that we do when we are deciding if it makes sense to partner is, lets understand your core values, lets understand who you are as an organization, what’s going to draw the top talent to you and then we build strategies, we build strategies around hiring , about what makes sense.

For more information visit imaginestaffing.net or give them a call at 716-218-7819.