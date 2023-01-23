Ice Biking at Canalside

Emily and Mercedes is joined by Lisa Florczak, the inventor of the ice bike on the ice at Canalside. The ice bike can be rode around on the ice instead of skating. There are 17 bikes at Canalside available but reservations are suggested as there is usually a waitlist. For more information on the ice bikes, please visit Buffalowaterfront.com.
Posted at 3:12 PM, Jan 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-23 15:12:55-05
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.