Hyundai Hope on Wheels in the fight to end pediatric cancer

September is National Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. Kevin Reilly, Hyundai Hope on Wheels board member says Hyundai dealers all across the nation are in the fight to end pediatric cancer. Speaking on behalf of all the Hyundai dealers across the country Kevin says with the sale of each and every Hyundai we take a portion of those proceeds and along with Hyundai Motor America donate that to our charity Hyundai Hope on Wheels. He says those funds go to life-saving research to find cures for pediatric cancer. They were founded in 1998 and in 23 years Hyundai Hope on Wheels has donated over 185 million dollars to pediatric cancer research, and 13 million dollars this year alone.

Kevin Reilly says he encourages us all to go to HyundaiHopeonWheels.org to learn how Hyundai dealers are in the fight against pediatric cancer and learn more about how you can create awareness.

