Hyundai Hope on Wheels funds pediatric cancer research

More than 15,000 children in the United States alone are diagnosed with cancer each year. Since 1998, Hyundai Hope on Wheels has made the funding of research into the advancement of treatments a priority and with this year’s 15 million contribution, Hyundai Hope on Wheels will surpass $200 million donated over the lifetime of the organization.

Melanie Camp spoke with Kevin Reilly, Hope on Wheels board member and Hyundai dealer and Oliver Foster, a ten-year-old cancer survivor.

Kevin Reilly says Hope on Wheels started 24 years ago and it was a group of Boston area Hyundai dealers who wanted who wanted to fund pediatric cancer research in the Boston area at Dana Farber so they donated $75 for every strikeout that a Boston Red Sox pitcher threw. He says that little effort grew throughout New England and then my father, a Washington area Hyundai dealer, said hey there is a lot of need for pediatric cancer research funding up in New York, Washington D.C., L.A., everywhere in between so he said let’s take this nationally and 24 years ago Hyundai Hope on Wheels was born and in our 24 year history we have donated over $200 million dollars to pediatric cancer research.

Kevin says research unlocks cures and what we found over 24 years of fighting this battle against pediatric cancer is that there is no shortage of great ideas by these brilliant researchers all across the nation. What there is a shortage of, he says, is money and that’s where Hyundai Hope on Wheels steps in and we fund these brilliant researchers, and we help them unlock cures for pediatric cancer.

When asked why is it important for everyone to get behind something like this and help, ten-year-old cancer survivor Oliver Foster says, we should help because it’s really important to help fund research, raise money and bring hope to other kids with cancer, so no more kids don’t have to experience what I’ve been through.

For more information go to hyundaihopeonwheels.org