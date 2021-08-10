How you can be a PAL Camp Champ

The Buffalo Police Athletic League is looking to raise funds for their community programs for children. Nekia Kemp, Execuive Director of PAL and Trish Lewis, Tennis Camp Program, talk with Emily about one of the many programs PAL offers called Love to Serve. This camp offers children a low cost opportunity to learn to play tennis.
To learn more about the programs or to donate, please click here buffalopal.com/fundraising.
