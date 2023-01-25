Watch Now
AM Buffalo

Actions

How using almond milk can help change your overall health

Posted at 4:16 PM, Jan 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-25 16:16:33-05

As the New Year begins, it’s the perfect time to evaluate your overall diet and nutrition and make smart choices toward better health, more balanced nutrition, and overall wellness.
Bonnie Taub-Dix, MA, RDN, CDN, showcases a day in the life of plant-based eating to take viewers through a realistic day of healthy meals and special occasions using Almond Breeze. Learn why small changes in a daily routine can make a big difference in overall health, and what everyone can do to start 2023 in the right direction.

Bonnie suggests starting the day with a smoothie or coffee with almond milk. Recipes including warm soups to ward off the Buffalo cold weather can be made with almond milk. Almond Breeze has 50% more calcium and 46% fewer calories than dairy. It's also a natural choice that has no artificial flavors, gluten-free and no additives. For more information and recipe suggestions, please visit almondbreeze.com.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Super Savings on 7
The Follow Up FS.png

The Follow-up