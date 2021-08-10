How to know if you need pet insurance

On this week's Pet Talk Tuesday, Dr. Susan Wylegala discusses the topic of pet insurance. Dr. Wylegala says to talk to your veterinarian about the different types of pet insurance that are now available to see if you would benefit from having the insurance. There are plans that cover the basic needs such as shots and others that may cover surgery that could be needed.

For more information on the Niagara Frontier Veterinary Society, please click here nfveterinarysociety.org.