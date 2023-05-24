How to kick your picnic table decor up a notch

We paid a visit out to our friends at Tattered Tulip to see how we could add a little flare to anyone's Memorial Day picnic table.
Store owner, Lisa Miles, shared with us some fun ideas for summer picnic tables.
Lisa suggests that you pick a theme like blueberries, lemons, tomatoes, or even bees.
Once you have your theme, add an inspirational piece then layer it up with items at different heights, a charcuterie board or two, some fresh greens, and even towels.
Stop by any of the 3 locations to check out more ideas at Tattered Tulip.