How to improve birth outcomes

Posted at 5:19 PM, Jan 11, 2023
In 2021, according to the CDC, 1 in 10 babies were born premature in the U.S. Since 2018, there’s also been a 37% increase in the U.S. maternal death rate during pregnancy and labor and delivery – but those numbers are staggeringly worse for women of color.

Multiple studies have shown that birthing doulas can help. Doulas help women advocate for their needs and focus on a healthy pregnancy. They help lessen inequities for at-risk women in communities of color by ensuring the mother receives culturally competent health care; acknowledging the impacts of stress, trauma, and racism; and providing psychosocial support.

In 2020, Medicaid paid for 42% of all births in the U.S. and for a greater share of deliveries by Black, Hispanic, American Indian and Alaska Native women compared to private insurance. Elevance Health has conducted a study on the use of doula services offered by its affiliated Medicaid plans in three states: California, Florida, and New York. When comparing moms who delivered babies with doulas to those who did not, they observed notable benefits. According to the study, moms who used doulas:

• Had fewer inpatient hospital admissions during pregnancy

• Had greater odds of avoiding a pre-term birth

• Were less likely to have babies with low birth weight

• Were less likely to have babies requiring a NICU admission

• Experienced lower odds of cesarean delivery, adjusting for race

• Had lower odds of postpartum depression or anxiety, and

• Had lower overall costs when compared to those who did not utilize doulas.

For more information go to ElevanceHealth.Foundation

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

