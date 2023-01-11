How to improve birth outcomes

In 2021, according to the CDC, 1 in 10 babies were born premature in the U.S. Since 2018, there’s also been a 37% increase in the U.S. maternal death rate during pregnancy and labor and delivery – but those numbers are staggeringly worse for women of color.

Multiple studies have shown that birthing doulas can help. Doulas help women advocate for their needs and focus on a healthy pregnancy. They help lessen inequities for at-risk women in communities of color by ensuring the mother receives culturally competent health care; acknowledging the impacts of stress, trauma, and racism; and providing psychosocial support.

In 2020, Medicaid paid for 42% of all births in the U.S. and for a greater share of deliveries by Black, Hispanic, American Indian and Alaska Native women compared to private insurance. Elevance Health has conducted a study on the use of doula services offered by its affiliated Medicaid plans in three states: California, Florida, and New York. When comparing moms who delivered babies with doulas to those who did not, they observed notable benefits. According to the study, moms who used doulas:

• Had fewer inpatient hospital admissions during pregnancy

• Had greater odds of avoiding a pre-term birth

• Were less likely to have babies with low birth weight

• Were less likely to have babies requiring a NICU admission

• Experienced lower odds of cesarean delivery, adjusting for race

• Had lower odds of postpartum depression or anxiety, and

• Had lower overall costs when compared to those who did not utilize doulas.

For more information go to ElevanceHealth.Foundation