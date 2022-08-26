How to Get Your Home Organized and Ready for Back-to-School

For many of you, this weekend may be the mad rush to get everything the kids need for that first day of school. After all that shopping, it's time to get your home and family organized.

Professional organizer Aly Luccari says at this time of year, everyone in a household experiences a huge change.

Her best advice: gather everything that belongs together.

You don't have to completely change everything, just make a few tweaks.

Don't change what is already working and build on that foundation that is helping to build productivity

"It's not just about moving your stuff around. It's abut what happens internally and the benefits of being organized."

Aly Luccari from Bright Organizing Solutions goes on to say, "Support your children as much as possible. Give them what they need."

She suggests that, as much as we want our children's things to go up into their bedroom, it's not always realistic. Ally says if they need space for things like their backpacks that's better than going up to their room, try to find that new space.

For more information go to brightorganizing.com

You can also call Bright Organizing Solutions at 716-771-2573

