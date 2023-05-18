How to DIY an outdoor living space

The temperatures are rising which means more outdoor time for you and your family. And if you’re looking to spruce up your outdoor living space without breaking the bank, why not try to DIY it.

It’s time to give your outdoor living space a Glow Up with DIY. It's fun, it adds a personal touch to all of your outdoor spaces and decor and it's very affordable. Julie Loven, DIY expert – The Effortless girl helps guide you through through it.

Julie Loven shows us how to make a beautiful outdoor lantern with a candle or a battery candle, and it can be made with just a can of tuna. Next, she demonstrates how you can make watermelon welcome mats. And lastly, pool noodle stamped pillows. Check out the video to learn how to DIY.