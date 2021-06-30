How radical acceptance can help you find your inner joy

Dr. Nicole Ferguson talks about how having radical acceptance can help you find your inner joy. Knowing why you want something and accepting that it may lead you to make a better choice. An example of this is thinking you want a candy bar but realizing that you are really just bored and reaching for a book instead. For more information, please click here unstoppablejoybook.com
Posted at 5:32 PM, Jun 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-30 17:32:01-04
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.