Watch
AM Buffalo

Actions

How radical acceptance can help you find your inner joy

items.[0].videoTitle
Posted at 5:32 PM, Jun 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-30 17:32:01-04

Dr. Nicole Ferguson talks about how having radical acceptance can help you find your inner joy. Knowing why you want something and accepting that it may lead you to make a better choice. An example of this is thinking you want a candy bar but realizing that you are really just bored and reaching for a book instead. For more information, please click here unstoppablejoybook.com

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Super Savings on 7
Buffalo-Strong-Pride-480x360.jpg

Buffalo Strong