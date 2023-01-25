How plants can improve your sleep

In this week’s sleep tip, we are highlighting your sleep environment and a factor you may not have considered – the air quality.

It is said that we spend or at least should spend about a third of our life sleeping. Statistically speaking that means we spend as much or more time in our beds and bedrooms as we do anywhere else, so it is important to make sure that our sleep environment is promoting health in as many ways as possible. The comfort we feel in our bedroom environment has a direct impact on the quality of our sleep, which can help increase the length of the hours we get each night.

Often the things around us could be playing a larger role than we realize, starting with the quality of air in our homes. Add to it living in an area like Buffalo, NY where the seasons are short, and we are indoors more than outside - you can easily overlook how the things in your home can be the culprits of health issues including what could be affecting the quality of your sleep.

Indoor air can be stale in part to modern synthetic materials and temperature regulation, it also contains pollutants and is often well below recommended humidity levels. In addition, poor air quality from pollution, odors, and molds can impact our breathing. Wall paint, synthetic furniture and electronics can pump chemical toxins into the air, while air conditioning and heating dry the air. This is how plants can be a great addition to our home and sleep environment! They not only oxygenate your home, and release humidity into the air but help clear out these toxins that could be causing everything from issues with allergies and coughs to headaches. But not all are created equal, some best plants for sleep that require minimal effort and help clean up the quality of air in your home include plants such as aloe vera, snake plant, spider plant and golden pothos.