How do they make Polish sausage at The Market in the Square

One of the most delicious things at the Market in the Square is their Polish sausage. Today we are going behind the scenes and see how they make it. Nick Kusmierski, co-owner of The Market in the Square says back in the day he was one of the people making the Polish sausage at the West Seneca location. Back then they didn’t have a machine that would pump it out, so he had to it all by hand, 20 pounds at a time.

What’s the secret to a great Polish sausage? Nick says they are using fresh pork trim and fresh pork butts and grind it up, making sure they mixing in the water and secret spices, and making sure it is mixed just right. They grind it, put it into the sausage stuffer and put it in a fresh natural casing. From start to finish it is a great process and something they take a lot of pride in.

Market in the Square has two locations:

940 Union Road in West Seneca

535 Division Street, North Tonawanda

Click here to go to The Market in the Square’s website.

