Hottest in-home tech gadgets

So much has changed in a year since lock down began. Everyone was trying to figure out the work from home thing and sending kids to school at home. Andrea Smith, technology journalist says a year ago parents, schools, everyone was scrambling to get Chrome books for students, which are laptops that run on Google Chrome operating system. Now, she says, we are seeing some premium Chrome books aimed at professionals. Smith says she loves the Lenova Think Pad C13 Yoga because it has the power and durability of a think pad in a 13.3 inch all HD display and because it is a yoga it has that 360 degree hinge that take you from laptop mode to tent mode to tablet mode. It has a stylus that you can write on it with. The device features the latest chip design just for Chrome books, so it built for reliability and high performance.

Andrea Smith says you can also step up your work from home productivity by adding a monitor whether it is a new monitor or second monitor or even adding a monitor to a laptop so you have bigger real estate. The one she likes is the Lenova’s G-27 C. It is a curved monitor. She likes it because it does double duty. It is 27 inches, it is a full HD screen, you can raise the height and adjust the tilt. It has a high refresh rate and it has a has a great immersive screen, so it is also perfect for gaming.

In the health tech field, you can get fast sinus pain relief with ClearUp , a small handheld device that uses low level electrical stimulation to relieve that throbbing pain from Spring Allergies. The FDA has just expanded ClearUp’s uses to include congestion relief from allergies, colds and the flu. The treatment is noninvasive, and it takes just five minutes and the result lasts up to six hours relieving that pain and congestion without the use of medication. It is reusable, rechargeable and will last for years.

