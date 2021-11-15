Hot holiday gifts and gadgets

Tech and lifestyle expert Anna DeSouza says she is a mom of twin girls and is always looking for the best deals. We are dealing with supply chain issues says Anna so you have to get out there early this year. Experts are saying if you see what you are looking for you have to go ahead and grab it.

Anna says she loves gifts that give you that peace of mind like the Chamberlain Secure View Garage Opener powered by myQ. It comes with a built-in camera and works the myQ app so you never have to if your garage door was left open. You will be able to check it, see it, and close it right from your smart phone from anywhere. It also works with Amazon Key to give you secure in-garage deliveries of all you Amazon groceries and packages.

For kids, you can put real magic in kids’ hands with the Magic Mixies Magic Cauldron. This gift will captivate their imagination. Your kids can make potions that creates mist that then clears to reveal a dry Mixie creature that interacts with a wand and lights up.

From Exploding Kittens, two of Anna’s favorites are the Throw Throw Burrito and which are under $25. Throw Throw Burrito is the world’s first dodgeball card game where players actually throw squishy burritos. Exploding Kittens has sold over 15 million copies and is a kitty-powered version of Russian-roulette.

A smart gift idea is the Cync Full Color Light Strips. They are great for the whole family. Anna says dads love it for their entertainment systems, she loves it for right under her kitchen cabinets. She says they are easy to control right from the Cync app or with voice command on Alexa and Google.

