You can host your next event at the National Comedy Center in Jamestown. When you host your event at the National Comedy Center you get access to all the interactive exhibits, immersive experiences, up close to rare artifacts from comedy history and the laughs are included.

Journey Gunderson, executive director of the National Comedy Center says this museum facility is enormous. There is 37,000 square feet of exhibit space but there is also is also a participatory wing with a comedy karaoke lounge where you can perform stand-up from some of the greats of all time. It is well suited for groups, birthday parties, bridal showers, bachelor parties, corporate events and more. They have a wonderful riverfront on the other side of the building, so they outfitted their patio and opened a bar that features Desi Arnaz’s original 1959 pool table. The National Comedy Center is rich with history. Journey says the National Comedy Center is built within the historic train station of Jamestown that Lucille Ball would pass through on her way to auditions in New York for example. If you would like to inquire you can email them at info@ComedyCenter.org or visit their website at comedycenter.org/summerfun for more of the schedule of the summer. Journey says they are always available and ready to chat. She says they have seen it all, hosted it all, whether we are open or closed, whether it is after hours or during hours we can host anyone here at the National Comedy Center.

You can email groupsales@comedycenter.org to find out more about hosting your event at the funniest place in town.

For more information visit comedycenter.org/summerfun.

