Hospice and Palliative Care of of Buffalo’s Harvest Fest

Emily Carrier, Hospice Foundation special events manager says they are really excited this year’s Harvest Fest. The at home event is Friday, October 15th. They have their happy hour baskets back which were super popular last year. Emily Carrier says for $300 you can really have your own Harvest Fest for two people. It comes stacked with wine, beer, a charcuterie board, some sweet treats, cookies, other goodies, and it is something you can enjoy.

Harvest Fest is one their biggest fundraiser of the year and it’s a great way to show our gratitude to our community and also a lot of our corporate sponsors. Traditionally they would gather with them on Friday night says Emily, but we can’t do that this year but we still like extend that thanks and gratitude to everyone who supports us each year.

Emily Carrier says all the money from Harvest Fest goes right to our Hospice and Palliative Care Buffalo community. She says we serve about 1,000 patients a day; we have over 100 pediatric patients and all this money goes to support them and their families during a time when they need it most. She says we also have their critically ill patients and our palliative care so that’s anyone who might be receiving care at home or helping out their caretaker so, really it goes across our community and all of Erie County.

For more information visit Hospiceharvestfest.com