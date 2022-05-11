Hope Day - Double the hope and give today

Today is Hope Day. It is one of the biggest days during the Catholic Charities Appeal. Mel spoke with two leading ladies in the drive that never fails, Nancy Nielsen, MD, PhD Appeal 2022 Co-Chair 2 and Clara Moran, Chief Development Officer Catholic Charities of Buffalo.

Hope Day is part has been part of the appeal that has been going on for a few months now. Clara Moran says Hope Day is our 24-hour Day of Giving and what makes this day of giving really special is that currently we have about $86,000 in matching gift money which will support the 2022 Appeal.

Nancy Nielsen, MD, PhD, says Catholic Charities is the largest most comprehensive social service agency around; everything from helping individuals whether they are children or adults, families, people who need help with housing or food; it is stunning and actually one in ten people in Western New York was helped by Catholic Charities last year.

Clara Moran says every dollar truly matters and makes a difference; that’s why we are able to raise nearly ten million dollars every year through the appeal. She says it is really supported by people who give large and small gifts. To those are interested in donating, give what you can; I now things have been tough but really this is a community appeal, and we need everybody’s help to support it.

Nancy says everybody does not let their troubles out in public so you might be surprised that one your neighbors may need help and Catholic Charities could provide it so I agree with Clara, whatever you can do would be so much appreciated and I guarantee you that we will amplify it there to four times, we would match it today on Hope Day and we thank everybody for their generosity.

For more information and to donate go to ccwny.org/HOPE.

You can also give them a call at 716-218-1400 or text GIVEHOPE22 to 44321