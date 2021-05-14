Hope Day 2021- 24 Hour Campaign

Today is Hope Day. It is a big day for Catholic Charities. Rick Cronin, Appeal 2021 chair says their goal is ten million dollars. Over the last three years they have raise one and a quarter million dollars on their Hope Days. Today they are starting off with $40,000 in matching gifts so for every dollar given they are going to start off with an extra dollar given by the generosity of the public.

Catholic Charities helps in so many ways. Clara Moran, Catholic Charities chief development officer says money donated to the appeal is money invested in your community. The money that goes to Hope Day this year as well as to the appeal is going to impact last year 149,000 people in Western New York through Catholic Charities 57 programs throughout the eight counties. Clara says those programs ranged from basic emergency assistance, food pantries, mental health and substance abuse counseling. They also have vocational and educational services, immigration and refugee services. She goes on to say there is really something they can do for just about everybody and although it is important that they raise money today, it is also important that the community knows they are here to help.

Clara adds in the last year we have all been affected in some way by this pandemic and she thinks people have found themselves in situations they never thought they never thought they would be in and this resonates with a lot of people especially as it relates to all the programs they have. She says if you need help please contact them, but this day is a great opportunity to give back to your community. Western New York has stepped up so much already. Through the generous donors of the 2021 Appeal they have raised 7.5 million dollars of their ten-million-dollar goal.

Click here ccwny.org/hopeday to make a donation on Hope Day or call their offices at 716-218-1400

