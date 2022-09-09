Hollywood director in town for a special screening of “Fire in the Sky” benefitting Squeaky Wheel

Hollywood director Robert Lieberman, a Buffalo native and alumnus of The University at

Buffalo and Zainab Seleh, executive director, Squeaky Wheel Film and Media Art Center join us in studio to talk about a special screening of Fire in the Sky.

The screening will take place tomorrow night at the North Park Theater and will benefit the Buffalo non-profit organization Squeaky Wheel Film and Media Arts Center.

For those that don’t know, Squeaky Wheel Film & Media Art Center is a non-profit arts organization. Their mission statement is: “Squeaky Wheel Film & Media Art Center has a mission to continue a legacy of innovation in media arts through access, education, and exhibition. We envision a community that uses electronic media and film to celebrate freedom of expression and diversity of voice.”

The screening takes place tomorrow evening (September 10th) at 9:30pm at the North Park Theater. Following the screening director, Rob Lieberman will do a Q&A.