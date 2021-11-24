Holiday wellness - Winter health and stress prep

Lifestyle expert Jamie Hess has some holiday wellness tips to help keep everybody happy, healthy and stress free.

Jamie says I’m going to be real; I don’t have time for tummy troubles and eating all the foods around the holidays and they can creep up. One thing she keeps in her purse is Imodium. Imodium is the number one doctor recommended, over-the-counter anti-diarrheal medication. Their A-D caplets work within an hour to slow your digestive tract back to normal.

Jamie says Life Extension N-Acetyl-L-Cysteine is a master antioxidant that addresses your liver, your respiratory health but also your overall immune support.

Winter can be a challenging time for people who are struggling with their mental health. Jamie says 75% of adults reported having moderate to high stress over the last month and 50% of us reported having higher than normal stress over the last year. Jamie says there is a new app that she is loving. It’s called LUCA and it is a mobile app dedicated to mental health. She says it helps you track your stress so you can figure out where that stress is coming from. In addition to giving you those daily stress tracker it also connects to your smart watch. It is going to help you track your activity, your heart rate, and your sleep, all those things that real time data is going to contribute to your overall mental wellbeing.

