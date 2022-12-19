Holiday traditions around the world in WNY – The Indian community

For the past several days, AM Buffalo had been talking family, food and traditions. We have so many beautiful cultures here in Western New York and we’ve been having a wonderful time having folks on the show to talk about their winter traditions.

Today Akruti Babaria joined us to talk about how she and her family celebrate the holidays. She says, the holidays, for them growing up, meant food, food, food, food, food, and she shares some of the foods and beverages they would have.

Akruti brought in ornaments, some of what she made. She says she took a little bit of her culture and blended it with the culture here. Akruti says. “My son and I made these ornaments at home and now every year we have an ornament that signifies that year and so what we have is what we call a memory tree, where we will have memories for all the years, our most favorite memories.”

Akruti is a small business owner here in Western New York. You can check out her online store at KultureKhazana.com