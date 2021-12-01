Holiday Posh Gifts

Emily Loftiss, lifestyle expert and former Rockette says what’s more important than a beautiful smile...in my eyes nothing. Introducing the Oral B iO, which is now possible to get that wow of professional clean at home every single day. Using AI technology, Oral B iO provides real-time tracking and coaching to help guide you to your best clean. She says the smart pressure sensor helps you brush in the optimal range to protect your gums and enamel for that superior clean.

For all the coffee lovers introducing the Jura Z10 for hot and cold brew specialties. It brews the full range from espresso to flat whites plus it opens a whole new dimension of coffee enjoyment. Emily says the built-in grinder recognizes hot or cold brew, then adjusts the fineness of the grind. The revolutionary cold extraction process pulses cold water with high pressure to create the perfect cold brew.

For the person who likes to workout Emily says to check out the affordable and compact, brand-new Tempo Move which delivers the experience and results of working out with a trainer by offering real-time guidance, custom weight recommendations, and a personal training program. The Move packs the power of the studio, the original AI-powered at-home personal trainer. How does it work? Emily says you are going to connect the Move Core using your iPhone and your TV using a HDMI cord bringing the Tempo experience right to a TV screen.

Emily says she loves a good outfit, and she is sharing about Maer. She says their mission is to make comfort and beauty for all body types through their inclusive fashion design. Thoughtfully made of stretch, Italian jersey and lined with a breathable mesh fabric, their pieces move with the body. She says they are designed by women, for women, made in factories run by women, these clothes are versatile and work as two-piece sets that can be dressed up or down with sizes from 6 to size 20! They are perfect for the holiday season.

For more information go to tipsontv.com