Holiday pairings and gifting with sommelier Theo Rutherford

‘Tis the season to gather and celebrate with family and friends. Theo Rutherford, a world-renowned sommelier and brand educator for Deutsch Family Wines and Spirits shares some of his favorite holiday pairings.

Theo says there is already enough stress this season, so the place to start is just to relax. Just think about what you like to eat and what you like to drink, and he says nine times out of ten it is going to serve you well.

Mercedes says we love charcuterie boards and she asked what is good to pair with that. Theo says, “So, charcuterie boards are great obviously for just having out so people can nosh on, but they are hard to pair because of all the flavors on it. So, the easiest way to do it is a little bit of champagne.” He goes on the say the bright acidity of that wine is going to pair beautifully with the cheese. It going to cut a little bit of that fat and let you taste the cheese a little bit more and it is also going to cut the saltiness of those cured meats.

Theo says his secret weapon where main courses are concerned, because you never know what is going to on each person’s plate is always have a bottle of red and white on the table. That way you are pleasing everybody.

What goes well with dessert? Who doesn’t love an apple pie? Theo says a little bit of bourbon goes perfectly with apple pie.

