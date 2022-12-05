Holiday happenings at the Black Monarchy

We want to share with you the story of a local black owned business that is on a mission to help support other black owned businesses. But there’s a bit of a twist in this story. Phylicia Dove, chief designer and owner is here to tell us more and share with us some huge holiday happenings taking place at Black Monarchy.

Phylicia says unfortunately, they were burglarized and also their building was vandalized. She says it was a smash and grab that has been happening in the area recently.

Black Monarchy is a global artisan and fashion boutique. They specialize in African and African-inspired luxury fashion. Phylicia says they are going to have some pop-ups very soon. Black Monarchy was gifted a space to host a two-weekend pop up shop/ day party in support of Black Monarchy. The owner of Twin Petrels Seltzer Co., Katrina and head chef Tyler opened up their space to Black Monarchy so they will be with them this Friday and Saturday and next weekend December 16th and 17th for a shopping extravaganza.

When asked how people can help them. Phylicia says, “We are asking folks to make a donation to our Black Monarchy Foundation. We do so much work with the homeless and refugee and immigrant population. We also do work for the holiday season, clothing folks, putting them in hotels so they aren’t staying in shelters for the holiday season. We are looking to get a mobile unit for our homeless population so if you can donate to the Black Monarchy Foundation it’s right on our site BlackMonarchy.com and then come to our pop-up; one, you’ll be celebrating a new owned business, again Twin Petrels Seltzer Co and then you’ll be celebrating with Black Monarchy as we bounce back, because we are resilient and we will be back.”

For more information go to Blackmonarchy.com

