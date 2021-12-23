Holiday grazing boards with berries

The holidays are here, and nothing says holiday cheer more than gathering around the table with family and friends to enjoy fresh flavorful berries.

There is no better time of the year to incorporate berries into holiday dishes than now. Plant-based chef Zuliya Khawaja says whether you are adding them to scrumptious deserts or adding them to your beautiful grazing board, they always make a beautiful statement.

Zuliya says a grazing board is very similar to a charcuterie board, we graze around them and that’s why we call them grazing boards. You graze around them and pick a little of this and a little of that. She says I always goes for berries when I see a grazing board.

Zuliya says berries are full of antioxidants and have so many great benefits and adding these berries into your diet will add that additional boost to all the nutrients you are getting from your meals and they are delicious too.

She says don’t be shy adding berries to your dishes; you can add them to your salads, you can add them to your cocktails, berries are so versatile and so good for you.

