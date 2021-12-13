Holiday gift ideas from lifestyle expert Limor Suss

From holiday cards to great gift ideas lifestyle contributor Limor Suss is helping us great ready for the holidays. She says send love to your friends and family with unique holiday cards from minted. They have a wide range of styles that can all be personalized with custom photos, colors, texts and more all designed by their community of 60,000 independent artists from around the world whom you support with every purchase.

If you are looking for a great gift idea for anyone on your list, Limor says the Glenlivet single malt scotch whiskey is the perfect holiday choice. This season the Glenlivet is helping fans celebrate the holidays the way they want to, and deserve to, with the launch of the Glenlivet Holiday Concierge, a unique service dedicated to helping you and consumers “Seize the Season” leaving standards of unrealistic standards holiday expectations in the past. The Glenlivet Holiday Concierge is open to consumers age 21 and over.

For the beauty lover on your list treat her to some self-care with a spa basket. Limor uses the footbath as the gift basket and she filled it with feet and pedicure essentials which includes the Eucerin Advanced Repair leg and foot foam leaving skin feeling smoother.

