Holiday gift guide – What’s hot on your list?

Kate Bellman, Nordstrom managing fashion editor says here at Nordstrom we really want to be the one-stop destination, everything from your best gifts to the most festive experiences to really convenient, easy services so everything from working with a free gift expert, which they have experts in the store and online. You can hand them your gift wish list and they will find the right gift for everyone on your list.

You can buy online, pick up in store so you can go on their website and filter by shopping in store today or in store tomorrow. If it is too chilly outside stay in your car and they will bring it out to the curbside. They also offer free gift wrapping. Kate says we are here to help and here to make merry.

For gift ideas for women, Kate says you are really giving the gift of luxury. At Nordstrom they have cashmere price point from $80 for Nordstrom branded sweaters, and also the one-size fits all beauty gifts sets from Kiehl’s to MAC. Kates says this is a great opportunity for the women in your life to try something new. They also have pajamas with a personality to match anyone on your wish list.

For men, Kate says get them outdoors. They are ready to embrace the winter activities. Tech is a great gift for men and Nordstrom’s has Bose noise cancelling headphones. You can get the men in your life skincare too, it’s not just for women.

For kids it’s not just a toy destination, Nordstrom’s has some new really fun discovery sets with everything from science to a candy lab to a DIY dough kit. Kate says keep them engaged with the outdoors as well with a glow in the dark soccer ball, a scooter and matching helmet.

Nordstrom’s has over 250 ornaments to trim your tree.

Another a great option for the new homeowner or for a hostess gift are the Estelle wine glasses that you can mix and match and given with a bottle wine make a great gift or give a pop of color and print with a throw or collaboration with full color picture.

Kate says starting November 30th can buy a giving tag at Nordstrom’s and what it does is gives proceeds to buy a coat to a child in need. Starting November 30th at Nordstrom Rack, customers can buy a Sponsor the Moment tag. You can buy this tag for Big Brothers, Big Sisters to match an adult with a youth in the community and really have that partnership and mentorship, anything from teaching a kid to tie a tie or help them with their homework.

For more information go to Nordstrom.com or Nordstromrack.com