Holiday entertaining for The More the Merrier

If you are looking for ingredients for a spectacular holiday party or any party, chef Chadwick Boyd lifestyle expert, recipe developer and awarding winning chef has some great ideas. He is teaming up with Wisconsin cheese as part of The More the Merrier campaign.

The More the Merrier campaign is a cheese board contest. It was developed by cheese experts from the state of Wisconsin who organized this cheese board contest. You can enter to win between now and December 16th with your creative creations with cheese and you may win some really cool prizes including a year’s supply of Wisconsin cheese.

Chef Chadwick has some suggestions for you for this contest. He says look for the Proudly Wisconsin badge on the cheese products in your grocery stores and specialty cheese shops. He says that is very important and the state of Wisconsin has won more awards for their cheese than anywhere else in the world and Wisconsin has more than 600 varieties, styles and types of cheeses.

You can find out more information on the contest and some delicious cheese recipes on Wisconsincheese.com