Holiday entertaining as easy as apple pie

If you are looking for some fun recipes for the holidays what is better than using the fruit of the season and that’s apple from preparing the perfect fruit and cheese board, to mouthwatering appetizers and desserts. Lifestyle expert and author of Your Fully Charged Life, Meaghan Murphy shares a couple of recipe ideas starting with a charcuterie board. Fancy cheese boards are having a moment and Meghan says instead of crackers swap in apples. Snap Dragon apples have this incredible crunch so they take the place of crackers so nicely and they aren’t going to fill you up as your pre dinner snack.

Meaghan added apples to her Thanksgiving stuffing. She says Snap Dragon apples have this sweet hint of vanilla and this flavor profile of this is off the charts.

Meaghan says this year skip the apple pie and make these delicious caramel apple cookies.

There are so many varieties of apples, how do you know what to pick either from the orchard or you local grocery store? Meaghan says she likes a premium apple so that’s why she gravitates toward snap dragon apples but when you are in the orchard or in the store the key is, you are looking for color. You want a bright red shiny apple and you really have to be picky about your apple. She says do an inspection. Are there any scratches, bruises, punctures, or discoloration? Then you want to give it a squeeze because you want it to be firm because if it is firm you know it is fresh.

