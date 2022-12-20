Holiday celebrations from around the world here in WNY – Puerto Rican Christmas traditions 

AM Buffalo is continuing our holiday around the world right here in Buffalo. Today Beatriz Flores, founder and director of El Bately Puerto Rican Center joined us to share Puerto Rican traditions and she brought some special guests who performed for us.

El Batey is a non-profit organization committed to creating safe and engaging spaces for our youth. Their rich programming centers on family, education, culture, and traditions as we understand to be the cornerstones for a thriving and healthy Puerto Rican community.

In addition, they are the only Puerto Rican Cultural Center in our region addressing school intervention, social emotional learning opportunities, access to sports, and mentoring for black and brown youth. They understand our kids need long term one-on-one relationships, as well as intense training and support. The students stay engaged with them from infancy to young adulthood, effectively cultivating a deep sense of belonging and purpose that beautifully transforms lives.