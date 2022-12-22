Holiday celebrations from around the world here in WNY - Italian traditions

Mario Giacobbe and his sister, Paola Giacobbe Kersch brought in a staple on Christmas Day in Italian culture. It is a delicious pan of lasagna with meat based ragu and beschmella sauce.

Mario and Paola tell us about the Feast of the Seven Fishes, the meal that is traditional for Italians on Christmas Eve.

The Giacobbe family founded the Centro Culturale Italiano di Buffalo (Italian Cultural Center of Buffalo) when they realized that many of the Italian traditions were fading away as the generations went on. The center opened its new location, in the former North Park Library, at the corner of Delaware Ave and Hertel in October 2021. Stop by, have a cappuccino, shop for Italian-made goods, take a tour, enjoy events in our beautiful kitchen (you remember that!) or sign-up for Italian language classes!

For more information go to ccibuffalo.org.