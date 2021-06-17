Holey Moley’s Joe Tessitore talks to Emily Lampa

The season three premiere of Holey Moley 3D in 2D airs tonight and Emily talked with one of the hosts, sports broadcaster Joe Tessitore. Holey Moley is an extreme supersized mini golf competition. Joe Tessitore says the best part of it is they just get to have some joyfulness; we’ve all had a very long stretch here where it is hard to laugh at things then you watch Holey Moley. He goes on to say he thinks it’s one of the few shows on TV where it is multigenerational and everyone can watch at the same time and have the same laughs and find the same joy and there are very few options like that and they hear from families all the time about how much they like it and that thrills them.

You can watch the premiere of Holey Moley tonight on 7ABC with back-to-back episodes at 8pm and at 9pm.

For more information visit abc.com/shows/holey-moley

