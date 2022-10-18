Hitting the Hardwood with the UB Bulls

Emily and Mercedes counted it an honor to talk with Coach Burke and few of the women because it gives Buffalo a rare behind the scenes look at what student athletes must deal with. Not only do sports require a lot of the athletes’ time, but also dedication. According to the coaching staff, sports set them up for skills needed in life after college and Coach Burke agrees with the young women that the support received from UB is tremendous. Playing basketball has been a dream for each of the ladies since childhood and playing for UB is an honor. Everyone, both on the team and in the community, is looking forward to this year’s basketball season. LET’S GO BULLS!

