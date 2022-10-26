History making changes at the Buffalo News

Joining Mercedes Wilson in the studio this morning was The Buffalo News Executive Editor, Sheila Rayam. Although Sheila is from Rochester, she is a Buffalo State College graduate and proud of it. She has spent many years in journalism and says she was surprised when she got the call stating The Buffalo News wanted her. She is the first African American to hold this title and only the second woman in the 142 years of the newspaper’s existence. Sheila’s goal is to connect with the community in a genuine way and for the articles to reflect that. They have been in their new office in Larkinville for a week now and they love it. Sheila says they have nice big windows and enjoy the sunlight. When asked what advice she would give to women in media, one of her answers was “to speak up”.