Historical costumes and wardrobes on display

Mel is joined by Gary Hahn, VP of Marketing and Communications to showcase the display of costumes, wardrobes and props from comedy history. Whether it's Lucille Ball's dress, Ghostbusters overalls or Charlie Chaplin's cane, there is plenty of comedy history to see. If you are looking to extend your stay in the area for more than a day, the Chautauqua Harbor Hotel is a beautiful local place to stay.

For more information on the Comedy Center, please visit

comedycenter.org and for accommodations at the Harbor Hotel, please visit thechautauquaharborhotel.com.