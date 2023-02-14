Highmark Western New York brings back February Fun

For the 7th consecutive year, Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield of WNY will be hosting February Fun, a week of free, fun healthy activities for all to enjoy while the kids are on their winter break. From outdoor skating to indoor activities and a variety of trails it will be a week of fun for the whole family.

Some of the special events include free, fun-filled motor skill-based gym classes at Rollly Pollies for kids from four months to 9 years. Also, the ice at Canalside, KeyBank Center and Classic Rink in East Aurora offers free skate rental and a complimentary beverage.

New this year in honor of Black History Month, the Broadway Market in partnership with the City of Buffalo is hosting a Buy Black Buffalo market every Saturday through the month of February.

Some events require registration. For more information go to bcbswny.com/februaryfun.

