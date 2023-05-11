High Tea at Fairy Cakes Cupcakery

Owners of Fairy Cakes Cakery, Kelly Audette and Mo Torpey, joined Mercedes Wilson on AM Buffalo to talk about tea parties. Just in time for Mother's Day, you can call these ladies to book a tea party, order a cake, cookies and so much more! Fairy Cakes Cakery is located at 289 Parkside Ave, it's right across the street from the Buffalo Zoo, in a very unique strip that is all women owned. The true judges of good sweets, Brooklyn and Jamaya joined Mo and Mercedes for a tea party and they gave it two thumbs up.

For more information or to place your order visit: fairycakesbuffalo.com