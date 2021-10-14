HGTV’s Anthony Carrino on home preparedness

Every year, extreme weather leaves millions without electricity for extended periods. Homes on the electric grid experience 1.33 billion outage hours last year. That’s an increase of 73% from the year previously, but there is a solution. DIY expert and HGTV star Anthony Carrino is teaming up with the Propane Education and Research Council or PERC to share how propane keeps his home running.

Anthony says he runs his home on propane and additionally has a back-up generator that runs his home during power outages and that is also hooked up to propane. He says he lives in the Catskill Mountains in New York State and loses power quite often; about once a month. Last year he had 11 power outages and says running on propane is a massive benefit for him.

How does a back-up generator work when it comes to running off propane? Anthony says there are a number of different options and he is going to talk about the one he recommends and what he did at his home, which is a propane-powered whole home back-up generator with an automatic transfer switch. Anthony says a licensed plumber is going to pipe in your generator to your propane storage tank, a licensed electrician is going to wire your generator the automatic transfer switch and then back to your house. What happens from there is…your done. Anthony says if you lose power from the electric company the automatic part of that automatic transfer switch detects it and automatically flips on your generator and within five seconds your entire house will be powered.

Does it matter what size your house is when getting the generator? Anthony says it doesn’t matter how big your home is, but it does matter that you size the generator appropriately for the square footage of your house and more importantly how many electrical components you have in your house.

For more information go to propane.com/generators.