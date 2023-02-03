Watch Now
AM Buffalo

Actions

Here's your Nerd Alert for the month of February!

5 Big Video Game Announcements from the XBox and Bethesda Developer Direct Livestream Showcase
Posted at 3:00 PM, Feb 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-03 15:00:13-05

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — For the month of February, Nerd Alert co-hosts Emily Lampa and Nick Waligorski break down the details on the 5 big video game announcements to come out of the Xbox and Bethesda Developer Direct Livestream Showcase on January 25th, 2023.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Super Savings on 7
The Follow Up FS.png

The Follow-up