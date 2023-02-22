Henri Star and the Muhammad School of Music Chamber Players joined Emily and Mercedes to perform with some of his students. Henri’s school takes pride in teaching youth the beauty in music and they play beautifully. His family instilled the love for the violin in him as a child and he has made it a huge part of his life. In his school, students learn the basics of violin techniques and have the option of continuing study in the advanced programs.

For more information visit the website at muhammadschoolofmusic.net