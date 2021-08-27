Helping kids go back to school

The book backpack drive is happening on Saturday, September 4th at 2090 Genesee Street from 2:00 – 3:00pm. Angelic Hold, Scholar Toddler Daycare says they will be giving out backpacks, school supplies, face masks, hand sanitizers, groceries, and the Buffalo Ghostbusters partnered with her to join to and help and support her like they always do.

The Buffalo Ghostbusters say they are always thrilled to be asked to do stuff like this and their whole organization is all about giving back and doing more in our community. Liberty says anytime we can partner with local groups or businesses to do exactly that is an absolute thrill for us.

Angelic says they can always use more donations so if anyone still wants to donate or give you are more than welcome.

Angelic says if you want to get a book bag come out. She says there is no registration, age limit or anything, just bring you kids out to get their supplies and let’s get our kids ready for school. Angelic says they have enough supplies, the Buffalo Ghostbusters will be there, and they are going to have a horse and carriage from Banner Farm so come out and have fun and get your school supplies.

Angelic Holt can be reached at 716-465-1784.

