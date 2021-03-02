Helping families with the cost of baby diapers

Every Bottom Covered is the only Diaper Bank in Western New York. A diaper bank is like a food bank but instead of food, a diaper bank provides diapers, wipes, and other baby needs to families.

According to a study by Huggies and the National Diaper Bank Network, 1 in 3 families in the United States experience “diaper need,” which is defined as not having enough diapers to keep a baby or toddler consistently, clean and dry. This can lead to health issues like diaper rash or infections for baby and undue stress for parents. Because of this, Univera Healthcare is providing $10,000 in financial support to Every Bottom Covered to help Western New York families. For more information, please visit:

www.everybottomcovered.org