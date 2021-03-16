Help spread joy with anonymous Buffalove notes

Theresa Donnelly says it started when she got a weird note on her windshield wiper that made her smile and laugh. She said it was awesome. Someone broke up that monotonous of a Monday morning of where you get in your car and go. She continues and says she paused for a few minutes and took that note and she put it on someone else’s car so maybe they can have that same moment; they can have the same laugher because no matter who it was meant for, her or someone else .

She says the first one went out about five years ago. It’s definite grown and taken on a new little voice. Some of her favorite Buffalove notes are organic and weird and simple.

If you want to share your Buffalove note with Theresa Donnelly, send her a picture on Instagram.

