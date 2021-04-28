Help for receding gums

Dr. John Chao says receding gums are quite common. He says it’s not very attractive and can cause tooth sensitivity and may lead to other health issues in the mouth and the aging process and health problems are also factors making it very prevalent. Receding gums can affect anybody at any age, even younger people.

The traditional treatment for receding gums can be pretty painful and may make people not want to get them fixed. Dr. John Chao came up with a treatment that could fix all of that. It is called the pinhole gum rejuvenation. It is the first minimally invasive treatment for receding gums that requires no scalpels, no stitches and very minimal down time. The entire procedure is done through tiny pinholes.

The traditional method is to take a piece of tissue from the palette of the roof of the mouth and then stitch it on to where you need it and it is actually two operations in one. The one that is most uncomfortable is the one where the palette is injured. He says it is like a burn on the palette from a hot pizza. It lasts quite a long time and is annoying and difficult for people to deal with. says Dr. Chao. There is also the stitching, swelling and pain from the grafting procedure itself on the site.

Dr. Chao says so pinhole comes around and basically abandons any need for cutting, and any need for grafting tissue from another place. It uses tiny pin holes above the area that needs gums to be regenerated. They numb the gums and use tiny instruments that go through the holes and bring the gums down. Because there is no cutting, no stitching, the pin holes heal very quickly and there is no pain, and virtually no down time. He says this encourages people who need this kind of treatment to able to get it without a lot of anxiety.

Dr. Chao has trained over 3,500 dentists in this technique. There are several excellent doctors who are trained in pinhole including the dental school in Buffalo.

For pinhole dentists and training visit www.pinholegumrejuvenation.com by clicking here.

