Help for at risk youth and young adults through Homespace Corporation

Homespace Corporation's mission is to support at-risk youth to achieve independence two generations at a time. With multiple wrap around services and the staff to give support wherever their clients need it, they have proven themselves to be a true asset to the WNY community. The ladies of AM Buffalo had a chance to catch up with the leadership and a current client named Donte to tell us what they do. Donte is a current client that states that his life has changed since being a part of their program. Get more information on the organization from their website at homespacecorp.org .There are plenty of ways to get involved!
Posted at 4:20 PM, Mar 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-09 16:20:44-05
