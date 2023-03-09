Help for at risk youth and young adults through Homespace Corporation

Watch Now
Homespace Corporation's mission is to support at-risk youth to achieve independence two generations at a time. With multiple wrap around services and the staff to give support wherever their clients need it, they have proven themselves to be a true asset to the WNY community. The ladies of AM Buffalo had a chance to catch up with the leadership and a current client named Donte to tell us what they do. Donte is a current client that states that his life has changed since being a part of their program. Get more information on the organization from their website at homespacecorp.org .There are plenty of ways to get involved!

